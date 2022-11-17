Legoland Florida to Open New Attraction in 2023

Fans of Legoland Florida should rejoice in the news of the new attraction opening in the theme park in early 2023. Pirate River Quest, Legoland’s newest attraction, will open on January 12th, 2023.

Legoland Florida describes the ride on their website as:

Set Sail Through Uncharted Waters

Set sail with a rowdy crew of LEGO® pirates on Captain’s orders to explore the murky waters and retrieve the lost treasure, stolen by a troop of mischievous monkeys.

Journey through the uncharted waters of the legendary Cypress Gardens and discover the secrets protecting its canals, as this all-new story unfolds brick by brick into a family-friendly treasure hunt. Adventure awaits you at LEGOLAND® on the Pirate River Quest, opening 1.12.23

Swashbuckling adventure awaits aboard the all-new Pirate River Quest! Set sail with us through the natural passageways of historic Cypress Gardens beginning January 12! pic.twitter.com/HxEgIMJmmc — LEGOLAND Florida (@LEGOLANDFlorida) November 7, 2022

Originally, the attraction was supposed to open on November 2, 2022, but due to record water levels, the opening day was delayed. A press release from Legoland Florida stated, “The canals of Cypress Gardens, along with the Chain of Lakes and Peace River, have seen record-breaking water levels this year which have impacted the attraction’s intended launch date.” According to Bay News 9, the boats that the attraction will feature are set to ride along Lake Eloise and Cypress Gardens area.

Legoland Florida, located in Winter Haven, Florida, focuses on young children and their families for an enjoyable day. An Annual Pass including free self parking is only $199.99 or $12.99 a month and to add the Peppa Pig Theme Park that is nearby for the entire year is an additional $30 for the year. This is certainly much more budget friendly as compared to Walt Disney World Annual Passes. Legoland Florida has a variety of special events throughout the year including Brick or Treat for Halloween and Holidays at Legoland for the Christmas season.

