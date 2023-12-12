LEGO X-MEN ’97 X-Jet is Coming Very Soon!







It feels like an eternity since X-MEN ’97 was announced. The follow-up animated series based on the popular 1990s Fox Saturday morning cartoon is coming soon, and with it comes a new LEGO set!

LEGO’s X-MEN ’97 X-Jet set is made up of 359 pieces and includes four Minifigures. Set # 76281 is expected to be released on January 1st, 2024.

The X-MEN X-Jet is priced at $84.99 and will come with the following mutants:

Cyclops

Rogue

Magneto

Wolverine

“The buildable model plane also includes 2 removable containers where kids can store spare studs and Wolverine’s long claws when they are not attached to the minifigure. For added digital fun, builders can zoom in, rotate models in 3D and track their progress using the fun, intuitive LEGO Builder app.“

The final build size of the X-MEN ’97 X-Jet is 11″ long, 10″ wide, and 3″ tall. There are also some play features built-in:

“Buildable X-Men toy plane – The X-Jet has 2 stud shooters on either side, 2 spring shooters underneath and 2 removable boxes inside for kids to store studs and Wolverine’s attachable claws”

If you pre-order the X-Jet by December 12th, you’ll get double points in your LEGO Insiders account. Or, for the same price, you can get The Hoopty from The Marvels.

I’m kidding. No one wants that set.

Anyway, news regarding the upcoming Disney Plus series has been pretty scarce. We know it will have an art style similar to the ’90s cartoon. The toys have been out in stores for months. Yet, we don’t have an official trailer.

Do you know what I really want? A follow-up to Pryde of the X-MEN! For the longest time, this was the only cartoon we had starring Xavier’s mutants.

What do you think about the new LEGO set? Let us know below.

[Source: LEGO]