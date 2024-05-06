‘LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy’ Reveals Darth Jar Jar Binks!







LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy is exactly the kind of nonsense Star Wars and, honestly, Disney+ needs right now! I don’t need to see any more Filoni fan fiction or showrunner therapy sessions in a Galaxy Far, Far Away. Please give me some silly stuff!

Today, the Star Wars YouTube channel uploaded a teaser trailer for the upcoming “four-piece” Disney+ series, which promises, “History will be rebuilt.” Who’s ready to go on this ride with Stranger Things‘ Gaten Matarazzo?

“In LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy, the entire Star Wars galaxy gets completely mixed up when an ordinary nerf-herder, Sig Greebling (Gaten Matarazzo), unearths a powerful artifact called the Cornerstone from a hidden Jedi temple. He finds himself thrust into adventure in a new, wondrously wild and twisted version of the galaxy where good guys are bad, bad guys are good, and the fate of all depends on Sig becoming the hero who can put all the pieces back together.“

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy will premiere on the Disney streaming service on September 13. Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit are running and producing the series.

Hernandez and Samit wrote and produced last year’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem and the exceptional Amazon live-action version of The Tick. So, I have good faith that these two will deliver entertaining scenarios and dialog.

I’m also glad to see Matarazzo getting more work in the nerdsphere. When I met him in 2016 on the set of Stranger Things, it was easy to see that he was very enthusiastic about this fan space we work in, from Star Wars to Knight Rider.

It’s also entertaining to see that the ratio of upvotes to downvotes on this is far more positive than the recent Acolyte trailer. Maybe Disney will finally learn its lesson about the fanbase.

[Source: YouTube]