LEGO Releases New Animal Crossing Sets, Snow White Cottage and Stitch







Yesterday, LEGO released several new sets, including Animal Crossing, Snow White’s Cottage, and a new Stitch set. While some of these are on backorder on the LEGO site, you can get them now on Amazon.

Let’s take a look!

Nook’s Cranny & Rosie’s House # 77050 – $74.99

This set contains 535 pieces

LEGO available March 21, 2024

Amazon available now – $74.99

“..explore the shop where Tom Nook, a raccoon, sells items such as a DIY recipe card, flower seeds, fish bait and tools in exchange for iconic Bells. Girls and boys then join Tom Nook for tea at Rosie the cat’s house, which is also full of familiar elements.”

Isabelle’s House Visit # 77049- $39.99

This set contains 389 pieces.

LEGO available in 60 days

Amazon available now – $39.99

“Kids take a tour of Fauna’s house with Isabelle. The interior, styled in Fauna’s colors, is filled with recognizable details, as well as a host of new ones to inspire kids to create fresh stories for the characters.

They can fire the pretend slingshot to pop the present-carrying balloon, check the cell phone tile for messages, post a letter in the mailbox or help the minifigures water the garden and grab an apple from the tree. The workbench holds a DIY recipe card, and there’s a surprise hidden in the tree. Kids rearrange the furniture, swap the window frames and even reassemble the baseplates to choose how the house looks.”

Kapp’n’s Island Boat Tour # 77048- $29.99

This set has 233 pieces.

LEGO available in 60 days

Amazon available now – $29.99

“..head off with Kapp’n the turtle on his boat to the Animal Crossing-inspired deserted island to meet Marshal the squirrel. As they explore the activity-packed island, they collect the video game’s iconic bamboo, go digging for Bells and use the fishing rod to catch some fish to sell.”

Bunnie’s Outdoor Activities #77047 – $19.99

This set has 164 pieces

LEGO available in 60 days

Amazon available now – $19.99

“With this playset they’ll have loads of fun helping the Bunnie rabbit minifigure set up her buildable toy tent, before heading out to explore the area.”

Julian’s Birthday Party #77046 – $14.99

This set has 170 pieces.

LEGO available in 60 days

Amazon available now – $14.99

“Kids throw a party for Julian, a horse, girls and boys will recognize from the video game series. They give him a gift that includes a microphone and Bell coin element, and share cupcakes while Julian blows out the candle on his birthday cake. Once the festivities are over, kids remake the buildable scene, moving around the baseplates and rearranging the toy balloons, decorations and accessories.”

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs Cottage #43242 – $219.99

This set has 2228 pieces.

LEGO available now

“The collectible building kit for adults features an opening cottage with sleeping, dining and music areas, plus a kitchen with a light brick (batteries for the light brick are included) in the hearth to add a glow. One side of the roof can also be removed for easier access, and there’s a small buildable wishing well and forest scene with a glass casket. The set includes 10 well-known Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs characters: Snow White, the Evil Queen in Disguise, the Prince, Doc, Dopey, Bashful, Grumpy, Happy, Sleepy and Sneezy, plus 6 LEGO ǀ Disney animal figures.”

Stitch #43249- $64.99

This set has 730 pieces.

LEGO available now

Amazon – $64.99

“Appeal to older kids and Lilo and Stitch fans aged 9+ with this LEGO® ǀ Disney Stitch (43249) buildable play-and-display set, featuring a Stitch character. The incorrigible extraterrestrial from the hit Disney movie, dressed in a Hawaiian shirt, has movable ears and a turning head, a buildable ice-cream cone that the character can hold and a buildable flower that can be added or removed.”

These pieces can be ordered now!

What do you think? Comment and let us know!

**This article contains affiliate links**