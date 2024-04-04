LEGO Partners With Illumination For ‘Despicable Me 4’ Sets







When it comes to children’s toys, one of the most popular brands is LEGO. For decades, the LEGO brand has given children worldwide tools to mix and match and create their own worlds and stories with their various sets. In recent years, they have partnered with multiple large licenses such as Star Wars and Marvel.



Now, in a surprise announcement LEGO has revealed their latest brand partnership, that being with Universal’s animation studio Illumination. The partnership between the two companies will begin with two sets based on the upcoming Despicable Me 4 film.







The two sets are Despicable Me and Minions, which features a large Gru and four Minions, and Gru’s Family Mansion, which is a more traditional set with Gru’s house and other members of his family. Admittedly, the Gru figure looks rather nightmare-inducing.



In the announcement, LEGO designer Solvita Akmene stated: “Using the LEGO brand’s creativity and endless possibilities, this partnership between Illumination, Universal Products & Experiences and the LEGO Group celebrates fun storytelling. Fans told us they were really missing LEGO Minions and we are happy to bring this world of mischievous fun back to them, through exciting new play experiences. We hope the new sets will delight any fan, small or big!“







LEGO has previously developed pieces based on Minions 2: The Rise of Gru in 2021. The line included both multiple sets and figures.



However, these are the first buildable sets based on the main series itself. Previously the license was held by Mattel’s Mega Construx line. The line featured both scenes and characters based on the first three films and even had a blind bag line of Minion figures.







The new LEGO sets will be released in May, just before the July release of the new film.



Source: LEGO.com