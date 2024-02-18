LEGO Made A ‘Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs’ Cottage!







Heigh-Ho! Heigh-Ho! You better dig-dig-dig into your wallet because LEGO just announced a 2,228-piece set celebrating Walt Disney’s first theatrical animated feature film, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs!

Although this is a set for the 18+ crowd, it doesn’t appear to be all that technically involved, unlike the Home Alone house we covered last year. The cottage opens up to reveal all the domestic duties Snow White can accomplish, including cooking with a stove that lights up!

The Wishing Well and Snow White’s crystal coffin are also included. Along with those comes 10 Minifigures. Sorry, Rachel Zegler, but Prince Charming is included here, and the Queen is not. Yes, this LEGO Snow White will find true love.

Although the kit is $219.99, it is one of the most unique sets I’ve seen in a while. The LEGO engineers did a great job of keeping the exposed pegs to a minimum. This is very similar to what we saw with the Hocus Pocus set.

If you look closely, you can also see that the carved owl faces adorn all of the exposed crossbeams! I love that kind of attention to detail!

The Cottage will become available on March 4th. However, if you’re a LEGO Insider member, you’ll get access to it between March 1st and March 3rd. Click here for more info.

“A future princess named Snow White made a wish and captivated audiences worldwide in the first-ever, full-length animated Disney movie. It’s time to bring that sweet story home for a new generation with LEGO® ǀ Disney Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs’ Cottage.“

Will you be picking up the LEGO Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs’ Cottage this March? Let us know!

[Source: LEGO]