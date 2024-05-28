LEGO Legend of Zelda Deku Tree Set #77092 Available For Preorder







LEGO is expanding its Nintendo collaboration with a new Legend of Zelda set releasing on September 1, 2024. This large 2,500-piece set, numbered #77092 is now available for preorder at $299.99.

LEGO 2-in-1 set.

What is cool about this piece is that you can build two different versions of the Great Deku Tree: the “Ocarina of Time” version and the “Breath of the Wild” version. Link’s house is also included.

The “Ocarina of Time” Deku Tree will stand 13″ tall, while the “Breath of the Wild” Deku Tree measures 12″ tall.

You can also build the Master Sword pedestal and Link’s House.

I just love that you get two sets in one! It makes the price seem somewhat better.

Four minifigures come with the set. Those figures include three versions of Link and Princess Zelda.

Here are some images of the set.

The write-up says:

“Immerse yourself in creative joy as you build one of two detailed models of The Legend of Zelda™ Great Deku Tree 2-in-1 (77092) in this LEGO® Nintendo® gift set. The building set for adults makes a special display piece for yourself or any other fan with a passion for The Legend of Zelda series and merch. It includes curated items from the games, such as the Ocarina of Time, the Hylian Shield, the Master Sword and other detailed elements. There’s also a collectible adventure hero minifigure of Princess Zelda and 3 minifigure versions of Link.

An impressive display piece, this buildable model features 2 versions of the Great Deku Tree from The Legend of Zelda series, as seen in either Ocarina of Time or Breath of the Wild, plus Link’s house and more. Each version also has posable facial features and accessible panels on the sides.”

It’s such a cool set! Pricey, but cool.

What do you think? Which version the the Deku tree would you display?

Comment and let us know!