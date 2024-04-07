LEGO Introduces Disney Flowers With Encanto Set Featuring Isabela’s Flower Pot







LEGO has been making fantastic building block flower sets lately, with gorgeous bouquets full of daffodils, roses, cherry blossoms, sunflowers, orchids, lotuses and more. But now they have a fantastic Disney-themed set with flowers from the hit film ‘Encanto.’***

Isabela’s Flowerpot LEGO Building Set #43237 is now available on LEGO.com, Amazon and Walmart for $39.99.

Unlike the Tangled flower set, this set is real and it is officially licensed by Disney. The Tangled Flower set was just another AI prank.

Isabela’s Flowerpot has 641 pieces that, when assembled, can be used to build a flowerpot with LEGO orchids and other flowers. The flowerpot measures 9 inches high X 6 inches wide X 5 inches deep.

The set also includes a mini figure of Isabela because the flowerpot opens to form her bedroom playset inside.

“Featuring a hinged basket flowerpot that opens to reveal a hidden room full of fun movie details, an Isabela LEGO ǀ Disney mini-doll figure, and orchid and cactus buildable LEGO flower toys to set up in an appealing display when the flowerpot is closed.

…Once play is done, it also makes a good display set for a room or shelf.

..Hidden space – Inside the flowerpot is a detailed setup of Isabela’s room, with a bed, cactus and LEGO® orchids, more play starters and space for the mini-doll figure.”

It’s such a cute idea. Flower sets have been incredibly popular for LEGO and this combines the flower elements with a Disney-branded ‘Encanto’ playset. Fans will love that the playset is hidden inside so the flowerpot can be used as a decorative accent or a playset.

I love it! It’s such a great size too.

What do you think? Would you buy this LEGO set? Comment and let us know!

