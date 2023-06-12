LEGO Hocus Pocus Sanderson Sisters Cottage #21341 Is Coming Soon!

Fans of ‘Hocus Pocus’ and LEGO have something to celebrate as a new LEGO Ideas set based on the Sanderson Sisters’ cottage will be released on July 4th! It’s so much fun!
Since it’s a LEGO Ideas set it’s been fan designed. The designer is Amber Veyt.
The new LEGO Hocus Pocus set, #21341, will cost $229.99 and it comes with 2,316 pieces, including six minifigures and Binx the cat! Minifigures include:
Winifred Sanderson, Sarah Sanderson, Mary Sanderson, Max Dennison, Dani Dennison and Allison Watts.
Different accessories come with them too. For example, Mary has a vacuum cleaner and a frying pan. There’s a vial of potion, Book, a shaker of salt, and the Black Flame candle!
The book even opens! These are the details you hope to get with a LEGO Hocus Pocus set!
Inside the cottage is also full of details from the film!
When built, the size of this piece is 11″ (27cm) high X 11″ (26cm) wide X 10″ (24cm) Deep.
Even the Twitter announcement was fun!
I love this piece so much! What do you think?
