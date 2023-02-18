LEGO Has New ‘Baby Rocket’s Ship’ 76294 Set on Website







Guardian’s of the Galaxy Volume 3 will be hitting theaters on May 5, 2020 and it seems that LEGO is ready for launch. On the LEGO website is a link to Baby Rocket’s Ship. A release date is posted as April 1, 2023. The price will be $34.99.

It isn’t much of a spoiler as he clearly escaped. We just now have a full look at the ship that helped him to that.

The set number is 76294 and it comes with 330 pieces and includes both Baby Rocket and adult Rocket Racoon figures.

Here is the write-up:

“Super Hero spacecraft from Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3. LEGO® Marvel Baby Rocket’s Ship (76254) will take kids aged 8+ on endless imaginative adventures.

Rocket in space!

This buildable toy recreates the spaceship that Baby Rocket uses to escape from his creators in the movie. The craft features an opening cockpit, adjustable landing gear and 2 stud shooters. As well as the Baby Rocket figure, the set comes with an adult Rocket minifigure to inspire even more Guardians of the Galaxy action. For added digital fun, kids can download the LEGO Builder app and step into a creative world where they can zoom in and rotate models in 3D, save sets and track their building progress.

Super Hero spaceship – LEGO® Marvel Baby Rocket’s Ship (76254) puts the iconic craft from Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 movie into kids’ hands

Classic characters – As well as the Baby Rocket figure, the set comes with an adult Rocket minifigure to inspire even more Guardians of the Galaxy action

Imaginative adventures – Kids role-play movie scenes and missions of their own with Rocket, Baby Rocket and the spaceship, with its opening cockpit, adjustable landing gear and 2 stud shooters

Gift idea – This buildable toy for kids aged 8 and up is a special birthday, holiday or any-day gift for Marvel fans

Hands-on playset – This versatile build-and-play toy measures over 2.6 in. (7 cm) high, 9 in. (23 cm) long and 4.5 in (11 cm) wide“

It’s going to relatively small at 2.6″ H x 9″ L X 4.5″ W.

On a personal note, they better not kill Rocket in the next film or I am going to riot.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!