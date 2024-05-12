Legendary Film Producer Roger Corman Passes Away At Age 98







A sad day for the industry as Hollywood loses one of its most influential figures. Roger Corman, the King of B-Movies, has sadly passed away at the age of 98 on May 9th, 2024.



The following statement was issued by his family:



“His films were revolutionary and iconoclastic, and captured the spirit of an age. When asked how he would like to be remembered, he said, ‘I was a filmmaker, just that,.’“



Born in Detroit, Michigan, his career in film began at the 20th Century Fox mailroom, where he eventually became a story reader. Through his connections, he began producing and directing films such as The Fast and the Furious and Voyage to the Prehistoric Planet. Over the years, he worked with multiple industry veterans, such as Vincent Price and Boris Karloff.







His biggest period was when he launched New World Pictures with his brother Gene. Under the ownership of 20th Century Fox, the studio became a breeding ground for creativity. Some of the biggest names in Hollywood all came through his studio at one point or another.







Actors such as Jack Nicholson, Robert De Niro, and Sylvester Stallone all acted in films by him, with directors such as Joe Dante, Martin Scorsese, and James Horner all getting behind the camera to share his vision.







One notable example included James Cameron. The director of the first two Terminator films, Aliens and Titanic, and the creator of the Avatar franchise got his start as art director and special effects supervisor of the 1980 Star Wars knock-off Battle Beyond the Stars.







One of Corman’s most infamous projects was a film that never got made, the 1994 Fantastic Four film, which caused some controversy because it was technically finished but never released.



While one star in the sky has sadly ceased to shine the constellation that is Roger Corman will continue to shine through those he helped get their start.



Source: Variety