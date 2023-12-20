Leaked Insomniac Wolverine Details are Somehow Unsurprising







Recently, Insomniac, the company responsible for the recent PlayStation Spider-Man games, was the victim of ransomware. The data breach allowed the perps to obtain over a terabyte of data, which included Insomniac’s upcoming Wolverine game. Regardless of whether the video game developer was willing to pay the $2m ransom, many title details were leaked to the public this week.

Twitter users have been posting leaked details, including gameplay videos, character designs, and licensing agreements. We cannot confirm if the content shown below is legitimate.

Remember that there may be major spoilers in the info and links below.

One of the least surprising details is Insomniac’s alleged continued trope of making female characters unattractive. In Spider-Man 2 on PS5, Mary Jane suffered from MJ (man-jaw) while being nothing like her comic book counterpart. The trend continues in the upcoming Wolverine game based on the leaked character design for the mutant Jean Grey:

She got the mj treatment too. People are talking about how you’ll be playing as Jean grey more than Wolverine since in the leaks there’s a control scheme for Jean. Couldn’t find that picture at the moment but I saw it yesterday pic.twitter.com/lbfPkUtmMo — Eureka_seveN77 (@Eureka_seveN77) December 19, 2023

I’m really tired of that trend. Yes, they even covered up Mystique. The male characters look great, though:

The Murlocks’ leader, Callisto, has been race-swapped, with Debra Wilson voicing and being scanned in for the role. Didn’t the same thing happen in X3?

Concept art for Insomniac’s Wolverine looks like Mr. Sinister and Lady Deathstrike may also be in the game.

Muito Foda essas Concepts artes de Marvel Wolverine. ✅ Omega Red

✅ Mr. Sinister

✅ Lady Letal

✅ Mística #PlayStation5 #Marvel #xmen pic.twitter.com/yccKaZqGDe — Thiago Lima Barbosa (@Thiagolb82) December 19, 2023

Alleged leaked gameplay videos show a somewhat Batman Arkham-like style. Wolverine’s super senses highlight his surroundings, allowing him to track his prey.

> buy Wolverine Game

>expect kino like the 2009 game

>open box

>it’s just Batman Arkham City pic.twitter.com/fx503Jl1G9 — DAKKADAKKA (@DAKKADAKKA1) December 19, 2023

Thanks to his Adamantium-laced skeleton, Logan weighs around 300 lbs in the comics. So, to see him nimbly climbing on tiny tree branches and telephone lines is a bit silly. This also makes me think that Wolverine is just a reskin of Insomniac’s Spider-Man game with tweaked gameplay mechanics:

It’s just Batman. Wolverine isn’t Batman. He doesn’t go exploring. He gets dropped into a situation and destroys the enemy. Not spending 10 hours collecting feathers, or trophies or some other stupid time wasting shit— pic.twitter.com/iB264o6AcV — DAKKADAKKA (@DAKKADAKKA1) December 19, 2023

Insomniac’s roadmap for Marvel and other cames was also allegedly part of the leaks:

Insomniac has become the new AAA slop machine- pic.twitter.com/a2UFFnUbiD — DAKKADAKKA (@DAKKADAKKA1) December 19, 2023

Aside from the sexless female character designs, what worries me about the Wolverine game is the lack of impact his claws seem to have in combat. They’re supposed to cut through anything with ease, but here, he stabs a guy in the face multiple times, and it appears to have little effect.

>stab enemy in face a dozen times

>staggers them What a joke. They brought Wolverine back just to have him Star in slop- pic.twitter.com/iz3Kp2X0Nk — DAKKADAKKA (@DAKKADAKKA1) December 20, 2023

It can be argued that since the game is still in development, all of these oddities could be fixed, but I have a sneaking suspicion that we will get a by-the-numbers superhero game that nerfs Logan’s more deadly aspects.

For example, Logan rips into multiple ninjas, but there’s (as of this build) no dismemberment:

The licensing terms for Insomniac to use Marvel’s X-MEN were also allegedly leaked:

Holy shit. Disney takes 35% of hardware bundle sales for ps5/insomniac. That’s literal robbery. They are taking nearly all the profit generated for Sony from a console sale. What a shitty deal— pic.twitter.com/1eMwNXT0XS — DAKKADAKKA (@DAKKADAKKA1) December 20, 2023

Marvel (Disney) gets 35% of hardware sales when the consoles are bundled with the game. Digital sales are between 9% and 18%. Physical sales are slightly higher, between 19% and 26%, the same with DLC. The exclusivity for Insomniac to use the X-MEN will last until 2035.

[Source: Twitter]

[Source: Ars Technica]