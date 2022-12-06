Leaked Image May Show Another Super Mario Bros. Character Coming To The Movie

Recently a trailer dropped for the Super Mario Bros. film releasing in early April, 2023. During that trailer we saw several characters like Mario, Luigi, Peach, Toad, Donkey Kong, and Bowser. Now another character is rumored to appear in the film, if an image of Japanese McDonalds toys are true tie-ins.

The toys in Japan seem to be coming out early as the film was pushed back from it’s original date of December 21, 2022.

According to Twitter user @kikaim an image of upcoming McDonalds toys shows the characters from the film with one addition.

We see all the characters already mentioned and a Lumas as well. It would seem to indicate that the character is in the film. Does that mean Rosalina will be in the film as well? The Lumas first appeared in ‘Super Mario Galaxy’ and they call Rosalina their “mom.” They are usually seen with her.

Either way we now know that Lumas will likely be in the film as well.

The burning question I have is whether or not these adorable Happy Meal toys will be available in the United States closer to the film’s release?

When it comes to adorable parks merchandise Japan usually gets way cuter items than we do here, much to my dismay. So I’m hoping these are also available stateside sometime next year.

Source: Comicbook.com