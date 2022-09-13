LEAKED Clip of Halle Bailey as The Little Mermaid Has Surfaced!

A longer clip of Halle Bailey as Ariel singing “Part of Your World” has surfaced and it gives us a better look at the character. I think it’s from D23 where they got a longer clip of her performance.
Hurry and watch this while you can, as Disney is reportedly pulling the footage down all over the internet.
@beardedbeauty_ #duet with @corynation #greenscreenvideo ♬ original sound – Cory Nation
Honestly, she sounds really good and her hair does look redder in this version plus you can see her hair moving in the water, which was something people were concerned about.
My concern is more about what the other characters will look like because we aren’t seeing that. How do Flounder, Scuttle and Sebastian translate into live-action?
There is also a rumor that she doesn’t go to the surface for “a man” which kind of undoes Disney’s animated version and the original fairytale as well.
What do you think? Comment and let us know!
