Latest Disney Movies To Be Added To Tubi TV







Earlier in the year it was rumored that Bob Iger would be allowing Disney owned films and shows to appear on rival streaming platforms for a small fee. At the time this seemed rather odd due to the company’s commitment to their own Disney+ steaming service.







Shortly after the rumor was proven true, as multiple films from Disney, Marvel and even 20th Century Fox/Studios all began to appear on the platform. While the initial lineup was rather small the number began to grow rather quickly. Many titles were “throw away” films like Jungle 2 Jungle and Dr. Dolittle, but bigger titles such as The Amazing Spider-Man and Predators began to appear.



The list of recently added Disney films includes but is not limited to The Shaggy Dog (1959) and the 2006 Remake, Father of the Bride (1991) (under Buena Vista) The Rock (1996) (under Buena Vista), Crimson Tide (1995) (under Buena Vista), The Rookie (2002), Miracle (2004), and G-Force (2009).



Under 20th Century Studios films such as Me, Myself and Irene (2000), The Day After Tomorrow (2004) and Jumper (2008) were also added.







But perhaps the two biggest surprises are the 2003 Marvel film The Hulk originally from Universal and the 2006 Disney animated film The Wild. This is the first instance of a Disney animated film ending up on another major streaming platform. Granted the film wasn’t that well received, especially when compared to Dreamworks’ Madagascar, but it is still a big get.



And no, the movie Thor: End of Days is not an MCU film, don’t be fooled by that.



With Disney+ continuing to bleed subscribers daily the company is looking for any way they can make money, including licensing out their “less desired content” aka movies nobody really wants to watch. Not just Disney is doing this, but Warner Bros., Universal Studios, and even SONY are all licensing their stuff to Tubi TV.



With the number of films that these companies are licensing out, it makes you wonder if some of these services like Max and Peacock will just fizzle out.