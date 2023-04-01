Late Night Happy Hour at STK Steakhouse Disney Springs Added







The STK Steakhouse at Disney Springs offers excellent steaks, a high-quality bar area, a weekend brunch, and happy hours. Did you know that STK Steakhouse added an evening happy hour menu for Sunday through Thursday?

The STK Steakhouse company operates locations worldwide. Their concept of a modern steakhouse and chic lounges, as they call them, characterize this restaurant chain. The Disney Springs location matches this pattern for this franchise.

STK Steakhouse offers an extensive menu featuring the finest cuts of steak. Of course, top-quality steaks come at a hefty price. As a result, this earns STK Steakhouse a reputation for being very expensive. Nevertheless, STK Steakhouse presents several more value-priced dining options on its menus.

Lower Priced Options

Examples of this include STK Wagyu Lunch Burger, STK Lunch Filet, and STK Brunch Wagyu Burger BKFT. Also, Monday through Friday, STK Steakhouse offers some solid happy hour deals from 3:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

In addition, STK Steakhouse added a late-night happy hour menu. This runs from 10:00 p.m. to close on Sunday through Thursday evenings. This means late-night visitors to Disney Springs can enjoy happy hour drink specials and food items. These food and beverage specials can only be purchased at the bar.

The late-night happy hour menu matches the afternoon version. The small bites happy hour food options range from oyster on the half shell, tater tots, wagyu meatballs, non-traditional tacos, and calamari. These happy hour food selections vary in price from three to nine dollars.

A Sampling of Happy Hour at STK Steakhouse

I enjoyed some of these happy hour/bar food options during a recent trip with my friend Tom. We tried two of the happy hour food items. The Short Rib Quesadilla ($6.00) provides value and unique flavors. However, the Falafel and Chili Tahini ($3.00) arrived looking ordinary. Still, they tasted great. We were surprised at how good the falafels were. For three dollars, this snack would make a great happy hour option anytime.

With over twenty different table-service dining options at Disney Springs, deciding where to dine can take time and effort. So, for those looking for a relaxing time at a table service bar, STK’s expansion of the happy hour menu hours adds to those difficult choices. As always, eat like you mean it!