Lars Mikkelsen Will Be Playing Grand Admiral Thrawn in Ahsoka

We have confirmation on the long-standing rumor that Lars Mikkelsen will be playing Grand Admiral Thrawn in the ‘Ahsoka’ series coming to Disney+. Mikkelsen also voiced the character in the ‘Star Wars Rebels’ show that ‘Ahsoka’ is being spun off of.
Lars and Katee Sackoff (Bo-Katan) both have gotten to portray both the voice of the animated versions and live-action versions of their characters. Makes one feel even worse for Ashley Eckstein who was Ahosoka’s voice for years but didn’t get cast as the character in live-action.
Grand Admiral Thrawn originally came to the ‘Star Wars’ universe back in 1991 as the first book in a trilogy written by Timothy Zahn. It was the start of the Expanded Universe (EU) that Disney de-canonized when they bought out ‘Star Wars.’ The character was brought back with ‘Rebels.’
I’m a bit biased as I adored the Timothy Zahn books as a kid! His trilogy was what many of us hoped Disney’s sequel trilogy would be like. Sadly, that’s not what happened.
I do look forward to seeing this amazing character in live-action.
‘Ahsoka’ will air on Disney+ starting August 2023.
