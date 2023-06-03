Lake Region Avocado Puff at Toothsome Chocolate Emporium Orlando







Did you know that Universal Orlando Resort started serving a new food item designed by high school students? The Lake Region Avocado Puff at Toothsome Chocolate Emporium and Savory Feast Kitchen now appears on the menu. In addition, this new menu item grew out of a culinary contest.

In an innovative collaboration between Universal Orlando Resort, The University of Central Florida’s Rosen College of Hospitality Management, and the Florida ProStart Program, students from several high schools participated in the Universal Orlando Resort Handheld Competition. Also, this enables them to have the opportunity to see their creation on the Toothsome Chocolate Emporium menu. Though slightly modified from the final version the young people created, the winning dish, the Lake Region Avocado Puff, is available now.

How Did All This Happen?

Lake Region (Polk County) High School’s culinary students accomplished the feat of being winners of the Universal Orlando Resort culinary competition. The Lake Region High School team, comprised of Kiera Murphy-Hargadine, Joanyeliz Rodriguez, and Victoria Somoza, defeated the other student teams in this contest. The event consisted of three stages.

In the preliminary stage, teams were required to email their entries for consideration. The Lake Region High School team, guided by instructor Corrine Hart, submitted their wonderful recipe. They were delighted to receive an invitation to the in-person portion of the competition at the University of Central Florida’s Rosen College of Hospitality Management in Orlando. Based on their success, the student team continued to refine their creation.

The Lake Region High School group successfully secured their place in the final stage of the competition and showcased their culinary skills and ingenuity. Competing against other talented teams, they presented their shrimp and guacamole puff for judging. However, the judges must have been impressed since the Lake Region High School team won.

The victory in the Universal Orlando Resort cooking competition brings well-deserved recognition to the Lake Region team and presents exciting opportunities. The team’s winning handheld item can be purchased now at Toothsome Chocolate Emporium and Savory Feast Kitchen at Universal Orlando Resort.

Lake Region Avocado Puff

The final version being sold at Toothsome Chocolate Emporium and Savory Feast Kitchen, Lake Region Avocado Puff, costs $12.95 before any applicable discounts. The final menu description reads: “savory pastry puffs, filled with shrimp &avocado mash, tossed with cotija cheese & Tajin®.” Xavier of ThrillsTasteTravels.com enjoyed this new handheld style appetizer. That is saying something since he does not usually enjoy avocados.

Corrine Hart, the leader of Lake Region High’s culinary team, expressed her overwhelming pride in her students’ remarkable achievements. “I feel pure pride and joy. I’m beyond proud of them and everything they’ve done to make it as far as they have. They literally made me cry the day we were there for the semifinals. It’s incredible.”

The Lake Region High School team’s triumph in the Universal Orlando cooking competition should inspire aspiring chefs and students. At this point, we have yet to get official information from Universal Orlando Resort about how long this contest-winning food item will be around.

If you find yourself at Universal CityWalk Orlando, consider booking a table at Toothsome Chocolate Emporium and Savory Feast Kitchen to try this. Also, feel free to check our review of another Toothsome menu item, Potato Croquettes. As always, eat like you mean it!