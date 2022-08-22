Kuzco Emperor’s New Groove Disney x Dooney and Bourke Now Available

The ‘Emperor’s New Groove’ Disney Dooney and Bourke line has released today on Shop Disney. It’s the 22 anniversary for the film and this new line is dropping in time to celebrate!

Let’s take a look!

This piece measures 8 1/2” H x 8” W x 3” D.

“Feel as confident as Kuzco with this stylish crossbody bag by Dooney & Bourke. This allover print features a variety of pastel colored llamas and Kuzco in his llama form and is finished with goldtone hardware and leather details.

Allover print of colorful llamas and Kuzco in his llama form

Screen art on coated cotton*

Genuine leather trims

Zip top closure with leather pulls

Exterior zip pocket with leather pull

Three interior slip pockets, including cell phone pocket

Interior zip pocket

Interior key hook

Adjustable, detachable leather shoulder strap

Goldtone hardware

Fabric lined

Metal feet“

The tote measures 9 1/2” H x 11 3/4” W x 5 1/2” D with a handle length of 10.”

“Feel as confident as Kuzco with this stylish tote bag by Dooney & Bourke. This allover print features a variety of pastel colored llamas and Kuzco in his llama form and is finished with goldtone hardware and leather details.

Allover print of colorful llamas and Kuzco in his llama form

Screen art on coated cotton*

Genuine leather finishings with brown and green edging

Zip top closure with leather pulls

Exterior zip pocket with leather pull

Interior zip pocket

Three interior slip pockets, including cell phone pocket

Interior keyhook

Top carry handles with metal ring detailing

Goldtone hardware

Fully lined“

This piece measures 10” H x 10” W x 7” D with a strap drop length of 12.”

“Feel as confident as Kuzco with this stylish drawstring bag by Dooney & Bourke. This allover print features a variety of pastel colored llamas and Kuzco in his llama form and is finished with goldtone hardware and leather details.

Allover print of colorful llamas and Kuzco in his llama form

Screen art on coated cotton

Stitched leather finishings with brown and green edging

Drawstring closure

Two interior slip pockets

Cell phone pocket

Interior zip pocket

Interior key hook

Detachable leather shoulder strap

Goldtone hardware

Fabric lined

Metal feet“

These pieces are available now!

What do you think? Comment and let us know!