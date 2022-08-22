Kuzco Emperor’s New Groove Disney x Dooney and Bourke Now Available

The ‘Emperor’s New Groove’ Disney Dooney and Bourke line has released today on Shop Disney. It’s the 22 anniversary for the film and this new line is dropping in time to celebrate!
Let’s take a look!
Kuzco Dooney and Bourke ‘Emperor’s New Groove’ Crossbody – $228
This piece measures 8 1/2” H x 8” W x 3” D.
“Feel as confident as Kuzco with this stylish crossbody bag by Dooney & Bourke. This allover print features a variety of pastel colored llamas and Kuzco in his llama form and is finished with goldtone hardware and leather details.
- Allover print of colorful llamas and Kuzco in his llama form
- Screen art on coated cotton*
- Genuine leather trims
- Zip top closure with leather pulls
- Exterior zip pocket with leather pull
- Three interior slip pockets, including cell phone pocket
- Interior zip pocket
- Interior key hook
- Adjustable, detachable leather shoulder strap
- Goldtone hardware
- Fabric lined
- Metal feet“
Kuzco Dooney and Bourke ‘Emperor’s New Groove’ Tote – $298
The tote measures 9 1/2” H x 11 3/4” W x 5 1/2” D with a handle length of 10.”
“Feel as confident as Kuzco with this stylish tote bag by Dooney & Bourke. This allover print features a variety of pastel colored llamas and Kuzco in his llama form and is finished with goldtone hardware and leather details.
- Allover print of colorful llamas and Kuzco in his llama form
- Screen art on coated cotton*
- Genuine leather finishings with brown and green edging
- Zip top closure with leather pulls
- Exterior zip pocket with leather pull
- Interior zip pocket
- Three interior slip pockets, including cell phone pocket
- Interior keyhook
- Top carry handles with metal ring detailing
- Goldtone hardware
- Fully lined“
Kuzco Dooney and Bourke ‘Emperor’s New Groove’ Drawstring Bag – $298
This piece measures 10” H x 10” W x 7” D with a strap drop length of 12.”
“Feel as confident as Kuzco with this stylish drawstring bag by Dooney & Bourke. This allover print features a variety of pastel colored llamas and Kuzco in his llama form and is finished with goldtone hardware and leather details.
- Allover print of colorful llamas and Kuzco in his llama form
- Screen art on coated cotton
- Stitched leather finishings with brown and green edging
- Drawstring closure
- Two interior slip pockets
- Cell phone pocket
- Interior zip pocket
- Interior key hook
- Detachable leather shoulder strap
- Goldtone hardware
- Fabric lined
- Metal feet“
These pieces are available now!
What do you think? Comment and let us know!
Pirates & Princesses (PNP) is an independent, opinionated fan-powered news blog that covers Disney and Universal Theme Parks, Themed Entertainment and related Pop Culture from a consumer's point of view. Opinions expressed by our contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of PNP, its editors, affiliates, sponsors or advertisers. PNP is an unofficial news source and has no connection to The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal or any other company that we may cover.