Kumail Nanjiani To Possibly Jump From Marvel To DC Universe

Marvel actor Kumail Nanjiani has been making the rounds lately with multiple statements. First claiming that Hollywood executives won’t hire non-white actors to play villains. Second being when he defended acclaimed film director Martin Scorsese on his comments on super hero films. Now he’s turning heads and he reveals a role that he himself wants to do; But it wouldn’t be for Marvel.

The Eternals star revealed while appearing on the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast show that he wishes to play the obscure DC Comics character Ambush Bug in James Gunn’s new DC Universe. Nanjiani is a friend of the director so he believes that he could get a part through him.



The actor stated:

“I’d love to tackle something; Do you know DC Comics? Do you know who Ambush Bug is? Nope, okay. Well I want to do an Ambush Bug movie. He’s like this news reporter guy. He’s weird. It’s because there’s no pressure on it, you know? If I do Superman, everybody’s got a different idea of Superman and if it doesn’t match up, they’re upset. Ambush Bug, nobody cares about.“





Ambush Bug was introduced in DC Comics Presents #52 (December 1982) and was created by Keith Giffen. Real name Irwin Schwab, is a news reporter who is always trying to get the story. He himself doesn’t have any spectacular powers outside of being able to teleport he also has incredibly dumb luck and is able to survive unimaginable scenarios.



He is also one of the first super hero characters in comics who is aware of the fact that he is a comic book characters. Some fans equate him to Marvel’s Deadpool with his weird personality and his fourth wall braking.







With James Gunn at the helm of DC now you can be sure to see any random or obscure character get some screen time.



Would you want to see Kumail Nanjiani as Ambush Bug?



