Kristen Lepore Open To Helming Guardians Of The Galaxy







Earlier this year the end of the James Gunn helmed Guardians of the Galaxy series came with the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. While not a bad film, some fans felt a little disappointed, while others wanted more.







In addition to Gunn leaving the franchise, multiple actors have also voiced a desire to leave the series as well. The only thing currently being made with the GotG name attached to it is the series of shorts I Am Groot on Disney+.



The shorts star Baby Groot (voiced by: Vin Diesel) and his many miniature adventures. The series is directed by animation veteran Kristen Lepore, who has worked on shows such as Adventure Time and Summer Camp Island. In addition to television, she was also the animation director on Marcel the Shell with Shoes On in 2021 and was the visual effects director on the Academy Award-winning Everything Everywhere All At Once in 2022.







In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter discussing the release of I Am Groot‘s second season, the question of if she would be open to taking over the directing role of Guardians of the Galaxy in the future came up. Here was what she had to say:



“Yeah, I’m open to it, for sure. Years ago, I was like, ‘I definitely want to do live-action!’ I was trying to move into live action, and now, I think I’m more at peace. I don’t even want to say ‘at peace’ because I’m not settling. I love animation so much. I think I better understand what I bring to animation because it does take a really specific type of person to direct it. I’ve been doing it for so long and I feel very comfortable in that space, and I feel good at it. So, I really enjoy working in animation, and I would be totally happy to work in animation for the rest of my life. But I would also be very curious to experiment with live action.“







Well, it is true that we will most likely see the Guardians rise once again to save the galaxy (albeit with a slightly different cast); it would be interesting to see if Lepore is up to the task of helming this wild and action-packed franchise.



