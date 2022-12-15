Kraken The Box YouTube Channel Has Been Reinstated

It seems that YouTube has finally fixed the issue with Captain Kori’s YouTube channel Kraken the Box. Previously we reported on how the ill child wanted to reach 100k YouTube subscribers and he received the help of Johnny Depp to do it. Yesterday his channel was suddenly removed due to “violations of ToS (Terms of service.) After an outpouring of support online the channel is back up.

I predicted yesterday that it could have been YouTube’s algorithm flagging the channel as suspicious with the amount of growth in just a few days. I’m not sure what the cause was, but I do think it was a mistake of the system.

He’s back!

POWER OF THE INTERNET STRIKES AGAIN! Kori from Kraken the Box is BACK! Thank you @youtube @YouTubeCreators @TeamYouTube for listening to everyone and fixing this! Now back to the normal scheduled programming – #1mForKori https://t.co/c01AwSfn76 pic.twitter.com/JFwIpP35kc — Stef The Alter Nerd (@StefAlterNerd) December 15, 2022

Kraken the Box and Captain Kori is UP AGAIN, showing channel and all videos. He’s the courageous kid that got his make a wish goal with Johnny Depp met, AND 100k subs. The channel is showing 168k subs. Hopefully ppl push it to 200k soon. Link: https://t.co/o4YUQ0yXgi pic.twitter.com/FmNN4H4LsV — ThatUmbrellaGuy (@ThatUmbrella) December 15, 2022

#CaptainKori ‘s channel has been restored! So happy for him, he seems like a really sweet kid. 😀 — MsBellaGames (@MsBellaGames) December 15, 2022

@TeamYouTube while I’m so relieved that #CaptainKori had his @YouTube channel restored, this never should have happened in the first place. Please make this right and be sure that he has his play button by Christmas 💖🙏 pic.twitter.com/PW4wIylFH2 — Alyssa Knapp (@knapplejacks) December 15, 2022

Agreed. Play Buttons can take awhile to be verified and delivered. I hope they can speed up the process for him. Given the outpouring of support it seems pretty clear the subscribers are legitimate.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!