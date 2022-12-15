Kraken The Box YouTube Channel Has Been Reinstated

It seems that YouTube has finally fixed the issue with Captain Kori’s YouTube channel Kraken the Box. Previously we reported on how the ill child wanted to reach 100k YouTube subscribers and he received the help of Johnny Depp to do it. Yesterday his channel was suddenly removed due to “violations of ToS (Terms of service.) After an outpouring of support online the channel is back up.

I predicted yesterday that it could have been YouTube’s algorithm flagging the channel as suspicious with the amount of growth in just a few days. I’m not sure what the cause was, but I do think it was a mistake of the system.

He’s back!

 

Agreed. Play Buttons can take awhile to be verified and delivered. I hope they can speed up the process for him. Given the outpouring of support it seems pretty clear the subscribers are legitimate.

