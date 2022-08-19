KotoR’s Bastila Shan Joins Gentle Giant’s Star Wars Collectibles

Gentle Giant has announced a few new Star Wars collectibles, including the return of a character from Bioware’s outstanding Knights of the Old Republic. Ah, the good old days. Of course, It wouldn’t be a Gentle Giant announcement without a new Darth Vader statue.

This version of Vader is how he appeared during his first confrontation with Obi-Wan since his epic duel on Mustafar. I don’t think it’s any secret that Obi-Wan gets his backside handed to him in this first rematch.

Vader stands 11″ tall and is limited to 3,000 pieces. The Dark Lord of the Sith will arrive early next year and can be pre-ordered now for $200.

Anakin Skywalker is dead, and Darth Vader has risen in his place! Capturing the Sith Lord behind a wall of flames, with his lightsaber™ drawn and hand raised, this approximately 11-inch statue is based on his appearance in the new Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series. It features detailed sculpting and paint applications, and is limited to only 3000 pieces. It comes packaged in a full color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity.

Were you a fan of the Disney+ Obi-Wan Kenobi series? If so, Gentle Giant has a new mini-bust right up your alley.

The mini bust is limited to 3,000 pieces and should ship out during the first quarter of 2023.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is being hunted by the Empire, and he’s ready for them! This all-new mini-bust of Kenobi as he appears in the new Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series stands approximately 6-inches tall (10-inches with lightsaber™) and depicts him in his robes, with lightsaber raised. It features detailed sculpting and paint applications, and is limited to only 3000 pieces. It comes packaged in a full color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity.

Bastila! There are not enough collectibles centering around the other members of Revan’s team from the first Knights of the Old Republic video game. Bastila is the first Jedi to join your team and has an interesting arc that can end a couple of different ways depending on your choices throughout the legendary Bioware title.

Gentle Giant has created a fantastic diorama of Bastila in action. Her dual-bladed lightsaber is ignited, and she has just dispatched a guardian droid. This is one of the best Star Wars collectibles that Gentle Giant has made in a long time.

The statue is only $80 and is 10″ tall.

The Jedi Knight Bastila Shan became a fan-favorite in the days of the Old Republic, and now she’s finally available from Gentle Giant, Ltd.! This dynamic, approximately 10-inch sculpture depicts Shan using her double-bladed lightsaber to slice through a Guardian Droid in the Dantooine ruins. Featuring detailed sculpting and paint applications, it is made of high-quality PVC and comes packaged in a full-color window box.

Gentle Giant’s following jumbo-sized retro Star Wars figure is a Sandtrooper from Star Wars: A New Hope. The original Kenner line from the late 1970s didn’t include the Sandtrooper, so GG is giving us a look at what the toy may have looked like. The jumbo toys are 12″ tall and have the same articulation level as the original action figures.

[Source: Gentle Giant]