Knott’s Berry Farm Mocks Disneyland’s Fantasmic and Star Wars hotel Fire During Halloween Show







Knott’s Berry Farm has once again fired shots. During this year’s “The Hanging: Uncanceled” show ahead of their “Knott’s Scary Farm” Halloween event, the cast took shots at Disneyland over their Maleficent dragon fire earlier this year and the failure of the Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser hotel at Walt Disney World.

During the show, Maleficent music plays, and then a dragon’s head catches fire. The actor yells, “Oh, f*ck me!” while the head burns, and then he adds, “Where did you guys get this thing from? Anaheim?”

This was clearly meant to be a jab at the destruction of the dragon during Fantasmic back in April. RIP Murphy.

He continues, “Looks like Disney laid that guy off, too. Don’t worry; I’ll put out the fire.”

Then a narrator comes on and says, “Walt Disney Presents,” and music begins playing with singers saying, “The Wonderful World of Water.” They do say something about “hearing the money going down Disney’s something after that, but it’s hard to make out.”

At this point they go after the Galactic Starcruiser

Then another actor says, “Wow! That Dragon went down faster than the Galactic Starcruiser. I mean, Oppenheimer himself couldn’t have made a bigger bomb”

You can check it out in the video from Theme Park Insider below.

