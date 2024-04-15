Kirsten Dunst on ‘Spider-Man 4’ – “Do we need it?”







Even Mary Jane wonders if we really need to revisit Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man universe. Kirsten Dunst is worried about messing with a good thing.

During an interview with IndieWire, the Civil War actress was questioned about returning to the world where Tobey Maguire was Peter Parker. The former Mary Jane Watson wasn’t too hot on the idea, asking, “Honestly, do we need it?”

She’s right. Considering the cinema is choked with remakes, reboots, and readapting adaptations of other people’s adaptations, do we need to revisit Raimi’s films after nearly two decades?

However, superfans of the 2000s Spider-Man trilogy could find a glimmer of hope in Dunst’s comments. She may be back if everything falls into place:

“I don’t think we need that. I don’t know. It was so long ago. I just don’t know how they would, what the story would be. I don’t know. It seems like … I don’t know! It would really depend on the script, and also, I don’t know, you’re really putting yourself out there in a way that.“

Dunst’s final comment on the possibility of a Spider-Man 4 is probably the reality of the situation:

“Let’s maybe leave things when they were good. You know what I mean?“

Whether Spider-Man 4 will ever materialize has been up in the air since the second sequel was released in 2007. However, Sam Raimi felt Avi Arad’s over-insistance on so many villains in Spider-Man 3 ruined his experience with the franchise. It was undoubtedly the weakest of the three films and a total waste of Venom.

However, there’s still a chance. Multiple storylines were started and ultimately left hanging, such as Dr. Connor’s eventual transformation into the Lizard. Don’t forget how woefully underutilized Gwen Stacy was. She was eye candy for a lackluster love triangle.

While Sony is learning from its previous mistakes, the future of the current MCU Spidey is unclear. Can we surpass No Way Home? Only time will tell.

[Source: IndieWire]