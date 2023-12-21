Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes To Start A New Trilogy?







The long-running Planet of the Apes franchise, which began in 1968, received a reimagining of sorts with 2011’s Rise of the Planet of the Apes. This began a new era for the series. It was followed up by Dawn of the Planet of the Apes in 2014 and then by War for the Planet of the Apes in 2017.



Since then, the property has been acquired by Disney through their 20th Century Fox merger in 2019, which also brought with it a new era in the upcoming 2024 Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.

The film is set three centuries after the events of the last film, following a descendant of Cesar, with human civilization having been destroyed and the apes rising from the ashes of the world before. The film is described as being like the 2006 film Apocalypto, with there being different tribes of Apes each with different cultures. It is definitely setting the groundwork for what may eventually resemble the world of the 1968 original.



The film is being directed by Wes Ball, who is best known for directing the Maze Runner series from 2014 to 2018 and is currently attached to direct the live-action Legend of Zelda movie at SONY. In a recent interview with “Empire,” the director gave some interesting information about how he and his team approached this new film.



“From the beginning, we thought about this as a trilogy. Those last three movies were about the end of something. They were about the end of this Moses story. They were about the end of humanity. And we thought, ‘From the ashes of those previous movies, we’re gonna grow a new tree to climb.’ This movie is very much about the beginning of something.“





If this film is as well received as the last installments, perhaps we may indeed see another trilogy in this ever-expanding saga. It could end up next to Star Wars and Avatar as a big franchise for the Walt Disney Company.

Are you excited for what the future of the franchise has to offer?



