King Of The Hill Revival To Feature A ‘Time Skip’







Next to shows like The Simpsons and Family Guy, King of the Hill is one of Fox’s most successful long-running original series. The series originally began airing in 1997 and lasted until 2009 during its original run and consisted of 13 seasons with a total of 259 episodes.







The series was created by and started Mike Judge, who had previously developed shows like Beavis & ButthHead and Daria; However unlike those other shows King of the Hill was more grounded in reality and was more about situational humor. Judge voiced Hank Hill, an employee of a propane company and a moving hard-working husband and father. His everyday life in a Texas neighborhood interacting with his friends and neighbors is what drove the story.



Similar to another once-canceled Fox animated sitcom Futurama, King of the Hill is being revived for more episodes, now under the Disney umbrella. Not much is currently known about the revival, aside from a number of the cast and crew reunited to give us some more laughs.



But we may now know a crucial detail about the direction this revival will be taking. Actor Stephen Root known for voicing Bill Dauterive, recently spoke with ScreenRant about the revival and this is what he had to say:



“I think we’re going to time jump in King of the Hill a little bit so that Bobby’s going to be older, and it’s going to be interesting. We’re starting table reads in April, so I’m so looking forward to it.“



While the idea of skipping ahead a little bit does sound interesting, it makes you wonder how far ahead they will go. Not to mention if actress Pamela Adlon will return to play Bobby as she had voiced him in the show’s original run. There was also the passing of actress Brittany Anne Murphy-Monjack in 2009, the voice of Luanne. A new actress will sadly be needed if her character returns.



What do you think about the show taking place a few years in the future?



Source: IGN