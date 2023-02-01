“King of the Hill” Reboot Coming to Hulu







Co-creaters Mike Judge and Greg Daniels have been called upon by Hulu to revive their Emmy Award-Winning series, “King of the Hill.” Originally produced by 20th Television Animation, “King of the Hill” follows the Hill family, their friends, and their neighbors in fictional Arlen, Texas.

“King of the Hill” originally ran on Fox lasting thirteen seasons from 1997 – 2010. The show has remained popular and performed well on the streaming platform, Hulu.

Talks of a reboot have been coming down the pipeline since 2017 when it was heavily discussed at the San Francisco Sketchfest. During this conversation, the original cast along with its creators, Mike Judge and Greg Daniels, reunited to celebrate the 20th Anniversary of the show.

“We are all so excited to welcome back Hank, Peggy and Bobby, and to see what they have to say about the world we live in and continue the conversations we began years ago. This show has all of the perfect ingredients to meet this moment in animation at Hulu, and we’re so thankful to be having those conversations alongside this talented group,” stated Craig Erwich who serves as the President of ABC Entertainment, Hulu, and Disney Branded Television Streaming Originals of the revival of the show.

It has been reported that the original cast will be returning to reprise their roles:

Mike Judge as Hank Hill

Kathy Najimy as Peggy Hill

Stephen Root as Bill

Pamela Adlon as Bobby Hill

Johnny Hardwick as Dale

Lauren Tom as Minh

On the show, the characters get together to assist the Hills to “navigate a changing world.” Obviously, much has changed in the world since 2017, so it will be interesting to see how the Hill family has handled the changes.

Are you fan of “King of the Hill?” Will you be watching the reboot on Hulu? Let us know in the comments.

Source: Deadline