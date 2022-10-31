Kim Kardashian Dresses As Mystique From X-Men For Halloween

Every year during Halloween we see many creative costumes. Most are usually bought at a store while some are made by hand, while others go all out to try and impress. Hollywood celebrities usually like showing off either their creativity or that they can pull off a look. This year is no exception.



One celebrity in particular is making headlines with her outfit, mostly due to her being covered head to toe. That person being television personality Kim Kardashian.



This year the 42 year old socialite decided to dress in a full body suit of the 20th Century Fox version of classic X-Men villain mystique the shapeshifter. She posted on her social media dressed up in her costume. She even posted a video with the caption “Hey Marvel“, showing off her costumer and her ‘assets’:





Hopefully this was just her giving a wink and a nod and not her asking Marvel if she could join the MCU as Mystique.



The villain Mystique is a part of Magneto’s Brotherhood of Evil Mutants who want to wipe out all of humanity.







When she first appeared in Bryan Singer’s 2000 X-Men film her look was heavily modified. She originally wore a white outfit and welded a gun, but here she was completely naked and could simply appear to wear clothes as part of her outfit.







She was played by actress Rebecca Romijn from 2000 – 2006 in the original X-Men trilogy until she was later played by Jennifer Lawrence from 2011 – 2019 in the reboot timeline.



With the X-Men rejoining Marvel via the 2019 Fox buyout we may eventually see Mystique join the MCU, but in what way we are currently unsure of. With the upcoming Deadpool 3 possibly bringing back more legacy X-Men characters perhaps she may appear there as well.



Whatever you think of Kim Kardashian it is interesting to see her dedication to wearing a costume that must have taken a long time to put together. Hopefully she isn’t too uncomfortable in it.