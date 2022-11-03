This weekend SeaWorld Orlando is celebrating the kids in our lives with Kids’ Weekend featuring Sesame Street. This event is included in general park admission and will take place in Sesame Street Land starting at 11am.

November 5th-6th Elmo, Cookie Monster, Rosita, and more furry friends will join guests in a fun-filled weekend with character photo opportunities, hands-on activities, and more.

Some events to look forward to are:

Storytime with Big Bird: guests can join Big Bird at his cozy nest to listen to some of his favorite stories. Select times will be available.

Sesame Street Party Parade: join your favorite furry friends including Cookie Monster, Elmo, and Rosita as they parade down the streets of Sesame Street Land with colorful floats and other surprises. The official parade times may change, but they are currently listed for 11am, 2pm, and 4:30pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Everyday Heroes Badges: earn Hero badges all weekend for showing Bravery, Helping, Manners and more with hopes of joining the Everyday Hero Club!

Oscar Trash Art Activity: make Oscar the Grouch proud with your ability to change one person’s trash into a beautiful work of art. Note: Oscar will not be present at this event.

Mecha Cookie Monster: inspired by the new Cartoon Network series, Sesame Street Mecha Builders, a giant, inflatable Cookie Monster will be available for photos. Cookie Monster may even stop by for some photo opportunities.

The party is sure to be extremely fun with the likes of Elmo, Rosita, Cookie Monster, Big Bird, and other fun furry friends at SeaWorld Orlando this weekend. Sesame Street Land offers so much entertainment for kids to partake in. Make sure to consult your park app for showtimes as they may change.

Are you excited for Kids’ weekend at SeaWorld Orlando? Let us know in the comments!