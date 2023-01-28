





Disney Springs, at the Walt Disney World Resort, is adding new and interactive entertainment geared towards children. Dubbed Kids Club at Disney Springs, this entertainment is described to be family friendly. Kids Club will take place on Saturday mornings at 10:30am at Waterview Park starting on January 28th, 2023.

On Disney Parks Blog, Disney stated, “Our entertainment team has been hard at work curating a lineup of high-energy, engaging performers to get the whole family up on their feet, moving and grooving. These unique, family-friendly acts will vary each week, and new entertainment will frequently be added to the lineup.”

On January 28th, the first date of this new entertainment event, an AfroPop band from Animal Kingdom named Wassalou, will perform. If you have not seen them perform at Animal Kingdom, you are missing out. The music and the dancing to the AfroPop music that Wassalou plays is not something to miss. Walt Disney World has said that the entertainment will vary each week.

Families are encouraged to bring their kids down to Waterview Park on Saturdays to partake in this new and fun event. Games, sing-a-longs and much more fun is said to be had during this new entertainment offering at the Walt Disney World Resort. It is not clear how long the Walt Disney World Resort plans on offering Kids Club.

Waterview Park is located at Disney Springs between The BOATHOUSE and Jack Lindsey’s Hangar Bar.

This family-friendly entertainment event is sure to delight guests of all ages upon their visit to Disney Springs. What in park acts would you like to see perform at Kids Club? Let us know in the comments below.

