Kevin Feige Compares ‘The Marvels’ To ‘The Avengers’







The Fifth Phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has begun. 2023 will see the third outing of Ant-Man and The Wasp, the third and final entry of James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy as well as the all-female team-up between three heroes (which, at one point in history, carried the name “Marvel.”)



The Marvels is the follow-up to the 2019 MCU prequel film Captain Marvel starring Brie Larson as Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel.







Aside from Carol we also get Monica Rambeau aka Photon (Played by: Teyonah Parris) and Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel (Played by: Iman Vellani). Both characters have appeared in other MCU media.







The team-up is being hyped by Marvel, who recently released a new poster (as well as revealing a new release date for November 10th, 2023).One of those people at Marvel is long time Marvel producer Kevin Feige.



Recently, while speaking about Phase Five with Entertainment Weekly Kevin had this to say about the upcoming team-up:



“There’s something immensely powerful about seeing Monica and Kamala and Carol together in a frame. To me, it’s only akin to the first Avengers movie and seeing the six of them together in a frame. It’s chill-inducing. They’re so great together, and they all have different histories with another.“







It is somewhat odd to try and compare the beginning of the greater MCU to what is just another crossover, especially with the mixed reception of the 2019 Captain Marvel film and lead actress Brie Larson.



With this being an all-female team-up and rumors of a potential A-Force film floating around perhaps The Marvels might be a testing of the waters if such a concept could work on a larger scale. If Marvel really wants to green light such a project they will do their best too make sure The Marvels does well.



Source: Entertainment Weekly