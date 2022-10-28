Kevin Feige Comments On James Gunn’s Move To DC

The world of the DC Extended Universe recently got a major shakeup when it was announced that former Marvel writer and director, James Gunn, will be co-leading the world of Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Shazam etc. With him having developed the 2021 soft reboot of the Suicide Squad, and the recent Peacemaker series, WB must really have confidence in him.

One individual who decided to congratulate him was is former boss and now rival Kevin Feige. While speaking with Deadline while promoting the upcoming Black panther sequel, the Marvel Studios head commented on Gunn’s new role:

“He’s got a lot of work to do for Marvel between now and May, which he’s well aware of. But after that, I’ll be first in line to see anything he does.”

James Gunn still technically has his foot in the door at Marvel as he is still the director of next year’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the third installment of a much beloved Marvel series that was started by him.

Oddly enough Gunn almost didn’t come back to Marvel after he was fired for unearthed Twitter comments, which lead him to DC to try and revitalize the film the Suicide Squad brand. Ironic since the Suicide Squad was adapted specifically to compete with Guardians of the Galaxy. Similar to how Joss Whedon directed the theatrical cut of Justice League after doing the first two Avengers films.

Gunn’s third and final outing in Marvel’s cosmic realm is sure to be quite the finale. With almost everyone back from the previous two films, and a few new faces, it’s enough to make any GotG fan jump for joy.

Hopefully Gunn can take the same amount of care for the characters at DC as he did for Marvel.

Source: comicbook.com