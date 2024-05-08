Kevin Feige Almost Kept Hugh Jackman From Returning







The upcoming Marvel film Deadpool & Wolverine is perhaps one of the only films of 2024 that moviegoers are excited about. It is the presumable final film in the Deadpool series and the merger of the Fox-era X-Men and the Marvel Cinematic Universe into one. It is one big love letter to the fans who have been supporting the films for so long. But it almost didn’t happen.







It’s no secret that actor Hugh Jackman has had a love/hate relationship with the role of Logan, aka Wolverine. The actor began playing the character in 2000 with the release of the first X-Men movie and appeared in nine films in both major roles and small cameos. But after so long, he kept saying to himself, “This is the last time”, before eventually returning. The same applies here.



But apparently, Hugh’s almost-no-return to the role after seven years wasn’t due to him but to Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige. In a recent interview with Empire, the Marvel exec revealed that Jackman almost didn’t put on the claws again because he didn’t want to ruin the 2017 film Logan.



When speaking about his conversation with Jackman, he said: “I said, ‘Let me give you a piece of advice, Hugh. Don’t come back. You had the greatest ending in history with Logan. That’s not something we should undo.’“







He went on to say that the film almost didn’t happen. However, he revealed that Ryan Reynolds was the one who convinced him to make it happen.



“The truth is, I wasn’t even sure how to incorporate Deadpool yet. I was very much thinking about how to bring mutants and the X-Men into the MCU, and I thought it needed to be more than just playing the hits. But the truth is, Ryan is an idea machine. So he may have pitched that to me, but he also pitched 25 other thoughts and ideas.“

If it were not for Ryan Reynolds’s dedication and love for both the character and the fans, we might never have seen these two actors play their characters one more time. Hopefully, it will be worth the wait when it releases in July.



Sources: Bounding Into Comics, Empire