Kennywood’s Phantom Fall Fest Passholder Opening Ends With Shooting

Kennywood park in West Mifflin, PA, kicked off their Halloween offering ‘Phantom Fall Fest’ for passholders last night. The event ran from 6PM-11PM, however around 10:50PM police responded to reports of shots fired. There were three people shot including a 39-year old who was shot in the leg, a 15-year old who was shot in the thigh and another juvenile who had a graze wound. There were others injured and treated for “tramping style injuries.”

Officers did recover a hand gun at the park.

❗️BREAKING❗️Sources tell me 2 teens,15y/olds shot at Kennywood Park & a gun is found.Both rushed to hospitals. No arrests yet. West Mifflin, Duquesne, Munhall, Pittsburgh Police &Allegheny Co. Police responded to Kennywood Park for shots fired in the park. 📷Jennifer Odell @KDKA pic.twitter.com/uw99Fe9wHC — Jennifer Borrasso (@JenBorrasso) September 25, 2022

According to WTAE the “shooting was the result of an altercation between two groups inside the park in front of the Musik Express ride, police said.”

Police are now searching for a suspect who is described as “a black male wearing a black hoodie and a COVID-19-style mask.”

Ironically, my family almost went to the event last night because we are passholders for the park and love their Halloween offering. If you are someone who likes events like Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Olrando, you might like the smaller scale offering at Kennywood. I’m glad that my husband didn’t take our kids.

This is yet another incident of violence that has been happening at amusement parks across the country. Many parks have initiated chaperone policies over the increasing violent outbreaks. Kennywood has had a policy in place since the start of the season in 2021, ahead of a lot of the highly publicized altercations at other parks. They were actually ahead of the curve in trying to do what they could to deter issues.

“Phantom Fall Fest” is described as:

“Phantom Fall Fest lets guests do Halloween their way: come early for family-friendly fun, including festive food and special autumn decorations. More rides and coasters will be open for this year’s fall event than ever before, along with Kiddieland, Thomas Town™ and other family favorites available during the day.

At 6 p.m. the fear kicks in gear! When the sun goes down, the Phantom takes screams to the extreme with seven haunted houses, four scare zones and hair-raising thrills throughout the park. If you’re up for full-on frights, then Kennywood after dark is your scream come true.”

Kennywood put out this statement on Twitter:

The park is closed for the night and all guests have exited. We are aware of a situation that occurred this evening and are working with local law enforcement. (1/2) — Kennywood (@Kenny_Kangaroo) September 25, 2022

The safety of our guests and Team Members are our top priority. Members of the park’s security, Allegheny County, and West Mifflin police departments were already on site and immediately responded. (2/2) — Kennywood (@Kenny_Kangaroo) September 25, 2022

The park will remain closed until September 30, 2022. If you had dated tickets for September 25, you can use them for other dates.

“The park is closed Sunday, Sept. 25. Any dated tickets for today will be valid any other Phantom Fall Fest date. We will reopen on Friday, Sept. 30.”

