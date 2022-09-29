Kennywood Implements Enhanced Security Changes After Phantom Fall Fest Shooting

Kennywood in West Mifflin, PA has made the news lately with the shooting incident that happened during last Saturday’s ‘Phantom Fall Fest.’ Now they have made some changes and implemented some new security measures and rules to try and keeps guests safer at the park.

Here is what has changed and what you can expect:

Increased Police Support : In addition to our security team, we are doubling the number of police officers contracted through local law enforcement agencies for each night of Phantom Fall Fest. There will be a more visible police presence at the entrance and throughout the park. Kennywood leadership will be more clearly visible in uniform red jackets, as well.

Perimeter Enhancements : Park teams have cut down trees along the fence line bordering Route 837 to improve sight lines. New flood lights and security cameras are being installed for better monitoring, and ongoing security patrols in that area will increase significantly.

Chaperone Policy Updates : Guests age 17 and under must be accompanied by an adult at least 21 years of age (with valid ID) to enter the park at all times during Phantom Fall Fest.

Park Entrance Policies: With the weapons detection system working as designed since its installation this spring, the park’s prior screening system has been removed to eliminate guest confusion. New signage is being installed to inform guests they are entering a security screening area. Though the new system is able to screen bags and individuals via cameras and metal detection to identify those in need of further inspection, we will implement additional spot checking of bags as a precautionary measure.

New Bag Policy : Only bags within the dimensions of 8” x 5” x 1”, as well as medical and diaper bags, are permitted. Outside food and beverage is not permitted, with the exception of one sealed bottle of water or Guests with special dietary needs.

Facial Coverings: Masks that cover some or all of a person’s face are not permitted to be worn by any guest after 6 p.m. The only exceptions are surgical masks or N95/KN95 masks as recommended as a precaution against COVID-19. If masks of this nature are worn, they must be free from additional coverings including but not limited to fake blood, makeup or coloring.

Kennywood already had a Chaperone Policy in place since May of 2021, but now those under 17 must remain with an adult at all times.

A statement was also included from the park:

“The Kennywood team keeps those injured Saturday in our thoughts. As we prepare to open this weekend, please know we are fully committed to enhancing our operations to allow guests to enjoy a safe, fun experience. We will continue consulting with law enforcement on additional safety measures to implement. We thank the Allegheny County and West Mifflin Police Departments, our Team Members, and our Guests for the continued support. “

The park will be reopening tomorrow, September 30, for the ‘Phantom Fall Fest’ event.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!