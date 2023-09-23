Kennywood Has Started Their Phantom Fall Fest Running Through October 29, 2023







Kennywood in West Mifflin PA has kicked off it’s Halloween event “Phantom Fall Fest.” The even will run weekly, Friday-Sunday and included six haunts, four scare zones and 13 rides. During the day on Saturdays and Sundays the park is more of a family friendly Halloween event, but after 6PM it becomes the “Phantom Fall Fest.”

For 2023 the event is themed after “Alice in Wonderland.”

The six haunts include:

mALICE in Wonderland Unleashed



“Forget everything you think you know about mAlice; it’s all-new in 2023! Travel deep inside Alice’s mind, a labyrinth of dark and twisted memories of her time in Wonderland. Through the looking glass, you’ll face a familiar cast of characters transformed by a kaleidoscope of broken recollections and ill intentions. Your journey is darker, scarier, and nearly twice as long this time around – be careful not to lose your mind – or head – in the maze!”

Shady Grove



“Shady Grove Memorial Hospital has fallen on hard times, with rumors of an evil doctor running free, looking for specimens for his collection. We need your help to discover who is causing the chaos within this former place of healing. If you choose to take on the challenge, remember that your eyes are the window to your soul.”

Villa of the Vampire

“Long ago, an old and powerful vampire known as The Master came to Kennywood. Brick by brick, he built his Villa to house his children of the night. Over the years, The Master has opened up the Villa to many guests. Some have joined him, building the vampire pack stronger, while the rest have served to feed his bloodthirsty group. Will you be The Master’s next snack?”

Dark Shadows

“The Shadows are everywhere. As you make your way through the pitch-black setting, you will encounter the shadows of the night. The shadows play games with your mind, lurking around every twist and turn. Don’t let them get the best of you.”

Voodoo Bayou

“Join Swamp Canoe and Raft Excursions — S.C.A.R.E. — for an exciting excursion through the bayou! You’re not entering just any typical swampland, though — you’re entering a world filled with creatures and voodoo priestesses who conjure up the dead to prey on the living. Whatever you may fear, those who possess the power of voodoo will be sure those fears are unleashed to find you.”

Kennyville Cemetery

“Welcome to the most haunted grounds in Kennywood! At Kennyville Cemetery, the dead are rising from their graves with an unnatural hunger. These zombies are seeking fresh humans to feed on, so be sure to stay on the path and obey the rules — or you might just be their next meal.”

Scare Zones include:

Fear Fest

“Step right up and enter our Festival of Fear! The finest, most demented clowns in the world will be sure to entertain you as you walk through this fun-filled carnival. Our clowns just want to have some fun at your expense.”

Dead Light District

“A modern day zombie apocalypse has taken over this cityscape park. In the Dead Light District, everyday park goers have been turned into rabid zombies looking for their next victim. They will welcome you into their domain with only one thing on their minds… eating your brain!”

Hellbilly Hollow

“Yee-haw! The disturbed cannibals that inhabit this farm move with an unsettling, unhinged energy where their distorted grins and vacant stares will leave you screaming for your mommy. You never know what’s lurking the the cornstalks!”

The Welcoming/Departing

“Thick with fog, Kennywood’s tunnel turns sinister with a rotating cast of dark and distrubing figures. Whether it’s your first fright or your last, it’ll leave a lasting impression.”

Daytime ONLY attractions scheduled only till 6PM

Auto Race

Cranky’s Drop Tower

Diesel Drivers

Flynn’s Fire Training

Harold’s Helicopter Tour

Journey with Thomas

Kiddieland: Up to 8 Rides

Merry-Go-Round

Old Mill

Whip

Day and Nightime Phantom Fall Fest attractions open entire time.

Black Widow

Cosmic Chaos

Exterminator – Lights Out!

Ghostwood Estate

Jack Rabbit

Kangaroo

Musik Express

Phantom’s Revenge

Pirate

Sky Rocket

Spinvasion

SwingShot

Thunderbolt

Phantom Fall Fest is open Fridays from 6 to 11 PM, Saturdays from noon to 11 PM and Sundays from noon to 10 PM.

Tickets are available now! You can buy them at the Kennywood website.