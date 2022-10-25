Kellogg’s Releases Avatar: The Way of Water Frosted Flakes Cereal

Kellogg’s is once again partnering with the Walt Disney Company and 20th Century Studios for another cereal tie in. This time they are going with ‘Avatar: The Way of Water.’ The cereal is repurposing the already popular Frosted Flakes cereal into Pandora Flakes.

Pandora Flakes will feature the normal Frosted Flakes but adds blueberry “blue moons” to the cereal. Kellogg’s says this is “inspired by Avatar’s world of Pandora with mini blueberry flavored moon spheres, a pop of blue color, and a fruity aroma that stands out against the sweet crunch of Frosted Flakes.”

The boxes feature information on recycling and contain temporary tattoos and reusable glow-in-the-dark spoons, and more!

Laura Newman, Senior Marketing Director at Kellogg All Family Cereal offered this statement on the cereal launch:

“Avatar: The Way of Water is one of the most anticipated films of the year. And now, Kellogg is providing fans and families with a cool and delicious way to celebrate the next chapter of this franchise with the drop of Kellogg’s Pandora Flakes cereal, an Avatar-themed spin on its beloved Frosted Flakes cereal!”

The cereal will be a Target exclusive for October but then will go to national retailers in November. The price on these is $4.99 for a 10.2 ounce box and $5.99 for the 16.3 ounce size.

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ is set to release December 16, 2022 and will be followed by three other films with release dates in late 2024, 2026, and 2028.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!

Sources: ChewBoom and Comicbook.com