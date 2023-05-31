Kathleen Kennedy Says Indiana Jones’ Future Might Be Television







The Indiana Jones franchise is one of the most iconic film series (next to Star Wars) created by George Lucas and his friend Steven Spielberg. What started as a want to do a James Bond film evolved into a cultural phenomenon that went on to inspire many other franchises such as Tomb Raider, National Treasure and Uncharted.







The final film in the franchise, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, is set to hit theaters in just one month, with many hoping for a gripping finale to the series. However, so far, it doesn’t look like many people who have seen it were satisfied.



The film currently sits at a 49% Critical score on Rotten Tomatoes. That’s a huge drop from 2008’s Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, which was previously the lowest-rated film in the series at 77%.







Despite this setback, Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy seems to be trying to promote the franchise’s possible future post-Dial of Destiny. While recently speaking with the Degobah Dispatch podcast, she stated that the franchise might switch to the small screen going forward.



“It’s Harrison’s last entry. That’s how we look at the Indy franchise. I mean, truthfully, right now, if we were to do anything, it might be in series television down the road, but we’re not doing anything to replace Indiana Jones. This is it. There are five movies that Harrison Ford did. And Harrison is so specific and so unique to creating this role. We just, Steven Spielberg agrees, we just wouldn’t do that.“







While Indiana Jones is no stranger to television with The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles that lasted from 1992 – 1996 it does make you wonder what they would do. The idea of doing what James Bond does and recast the main hero with a different actor has come up multiple times with names like Chris Pratt being mentioned.



Whatever the case, the classic series is about to reach its end with Harrison Ford’s final farewell to the series.



Are you looking forward to Dial of Destiny?



Source: Jedi News