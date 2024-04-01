Kate Spade New York Snow White Pieces Available on Disney Store







Disney has just added a new Snow White collection from Kate Spade New York to the Disney Store. There are six pieces in the collection featuring Disney’s first princess.

Let’s take a look!

“Dreams come true when carrying the Disney x kate spade new york Snow White Small Backpack. Bring along your daily essentials (and all the forest flowers you can pick) in this pretty leather backpack inspired by Walt Disney’s animated classic.

Snow White art with apple icon pattern

Backpack with zip-around closure

Interior slip pocket

Exterior zip pocket

Adjustable backpack straps

Top carry handle

Fits current iPhone and zip-around continental wallet

Pinmount kate spade new york logo“

“Dreams come true when carrying the Disney x kate spade new york Snow White Magic Mirror Crossbody inspired by the classic animated feature. Magic mirror on the wall, who is the fairest one of all? You–with our new 3D crossbody, of course!

3D crossbody

Push-lock closure

Golden sculpted Magic Mirror frame

Snow White art

Interior card slots

Top carry strap

Detachable, adjustable crossbody strap

Fits current iPhone

Foil embossed kate spade new york logo“

“Dreams come true when carrying the Disney x kate spade new york Snow White Waverly Tote inspired by the classic animated feature. Made from luxe Saffiano leather, this delightful Waverly tote is without question the fairest one of all. Won’t they be jealous?

Snow White print art with allover apple icon pattern

Tote with magnetic snap-tab closure

Interior zip pocket

Interior slip pocket

Fits current iPhone, iPad, A4 binder, 15” laptop

Pinmount kate spade new york logo“

“Dreams come true when carrying the Disney x kate spade new york Snow White Double Up Crossbody. You know what they say… two is better than one. Case in point: this Double Up Crossbody featuring Snow White and her woodland friends. It includes an optional pouch that you can wear with the bag (or use on its own).

Snow White and bluebirds art with apple icon pattern

Double up crossbody

Detachable pouch

Top zip closure on bag

Magnetic snap closure on pouch

Three card slots

Optional crossbody strap

Pinmount kate spade new york logo“

“Dreams come true when carrying this Disney x kate spade new york Small Slim Bifold Wallet. Our classic bifold wallet is the fairest one of all. It’s done in luxe Saffiano leather and features Snow White and her woodland friends, plus a 3D apple charm.

Snow White and bluebirds art

Snap closure

Six card slots

Two slip pockets

Interior zip pocket

I.D. window

3D apple charm with chain

Foil embossed kate spade new york logo“

“Dreams come true when carrying the Disney x kate spade new york Snow White Cardholder inspired by the animated classic. Stash your cards and cash in this tempting apple-shaped cardholder. (Don’t worry, it’s not poisonous.)

Apple shape cardholder

Simulated bite out of one corner

Die-cut Snow White on front

Leather grain texture

Central card slot

Front slip pocket

Contrast stitching

Foil embossed kate spade new york logo”

These pieces are now available on Disneystore.com.

Which one is your favorite? Comment and let us know!