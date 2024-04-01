Kate Spade New York Snow White Pieces Available on Disney Store

Disney has just added a new Snow White collection from Kate Spade New York to the Disney Store. There are six pieces in the collection featuring Disney’s first princess.
Let’s take a look!
Kate Spade Small Snow White Backpack – $348
“Dreams come true when carrying the Disney x kate spade new york Snow White Small Backpack. Bring along your daily essentials (and all the forest flowers you can pick) in this pretty leather backpack inspired by Walt Disney’s animated classic.
- Snow White art with apple icon pattern
- Backpack with zip-around closure
- Interior slip pocket
- Exterior zip pocket
- Adjustable backpack straps
- Top carry handle
- Fits current iPhone and zip-around continental wallet
- Pinmount kate spade new york logo“
Kate Spade Snow White Crossbody Bag – $398
“Dreams come true when carrying the Disney x kate spade new york Snow White Magic Mirror Crossbody inspired by the classic animated feature. Magic mirror on the wall, who is the fairest one of all? You–with our new 3D crossbody, of course!
- 3D crossbody
- Push-lock closure
- Golden sculpted Magic Mirror frame
- Snow White art
- Interior card slots
- Top carry strap
- Detachable, adjustable crossbody strap
- Fits current iPhone
- Foil embossed kate spade new york logo“
Kate Spade Snow White Waverly Tote – $378
“Dreams come true when carrying the Disney x kate spade new york Snow White Waverly Tote inspired by the classic animated feature. Made from luxe Saffiano leather, this delightful Waverly tote is without question the fairest one of all. Won’t they be jealous?
- Snow White print art with allover apple icon pattern
- Tote with magnetic snap-tab closure
- Interior zip pocket
- Interior slip pocket
- Fits current iPhone, iPad, A4 binder, 15” laptop
- Pinmount kate spade new york logo“
Kate Spade Snow White Crossbody – $328
“Dreams come true when carrying the Disney x kate spade new york Snow White Double Up Crossbody. You know what they say… two is better than one. Case in point: this Double Up Crossbody featuring Snow White and her woodland friends. It includes an optional pouch that you can wear with the bag (or use on its own).
- Snow White and bluebirds art with apple icon pattern
- Double up crossbody
- Detachable pouch
- Top zip closure on bag
- Magnetic snap closure on pouch
- Three card slots
- Optional crossbody strap
- Pinmount kate spade new york logo“
Kate Spade Snow White Bifold Wallet – $138
“Dreams come true when carrying this Disney x kate spade new york Small Slim Bifold Wallet. Our classic bifold wallet is the fairest one of all. It’s done in luxe Saffiano leather and features Snow White and her woodland friends, plus a 3D apple charm.
- Snow White and bluebirds art
- Snap closure
- Six card slots
- Two slip pockets
- Interior zip pocket
- I.D. window
- 3D apple charm with chain
- Foil embossed kate spade new york logo“
Kate Spade Snow White Cardholder – $98
“Dreams come true when carrying the Disney x kate spade new york Snow White Cardholder inspired by the animated classic. Stash your cards and cash in this tempting apple-shaped cardholder. (Don’t worry, it’s not poisonous.)
- Apple shape cardholder
- Simulated bite out of one corner
- Die-cut Snow White on front
- Leather grain texture
- Central card slot
- Front slip pocket
- Contrast stitching
- Foil embossed kate spade new york logo”
These pieces are now available on Disneystore.com.
Which one is your favorite? Comment and let us know!
