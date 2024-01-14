Karen Page and Foggy Nelson May Be Returning To Disney+ Daredevil: Born Again- Rumor







When the Disney+ ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ show started production, fans of the Netflix “Daredevil” series were upset to hear that the popular characters Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) and Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson) were not returning for the show. Now it seems that this may no longer be the case as a new creative team is overhauling the show.

According to industry insider Jeff Sneider, the new rumor is that they are returning to the show as Marvel Studios acknowledges the Netflix Marvel shows as part of the MCU (which they should because they were mostly great.)

After the writers’ strike ended, the original writers were replaced by showrunner Dario Scardapane, who had worked on the Netflix “The Punisher” series. (Deborah Ann Woll also appeared in the first series as Karen Page.)

“Moon Knight” directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead have taken over as the directors of “Daredevil: Born Again” as well.

Of course, it’s just a rumor right now, but I can tell you that many fans were not happy about the pair not returning along with Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock/Daredevil) and Vincent D’Onofrio (Wilson Fisk/Kingpin.) I hope that this is indeed true.

We will hopefully find out soon. “Daredevil: Born Again” is set to debut next year, 2025.

