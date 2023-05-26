Karen Gillan Gives Fans a Vlog of Her life Filming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3







Karen Gillan took a camera with her behind the scenes while she filmed Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. She is now sharing the video, which is a week of her life as Karen and Nebula with fans on YouTube, and it’s a lot of fun!

The video takes her watchers through various aspects of her day as Nebula, including make-up, costuming, her trailer, fight training, learning lines, and filming a scene.

We get to meet various people that work behind the scenes on the films we love. The unsung heroes of the film industry. James Gunn is also in the video, which is cool.

She does mention that her sneaking these videos got her into some trouble with Marvel, but I’m glad she did because it’s a candid and fun look at the parts of filming we don’t usually get to see.

During the video, she does explain that she has to do the make-up every day she is filming, and she has done it about 170 times over the course of her run as Nebula.

Throughout the entire process, she stays sweet and upbeat. As a fellow ginger, I don’t know if I could be as peppy and friendly with so little rest, which Karen reminds us of a couple of times in the video.

It’s unclear if Karen will be returning as Gamora for any future Marvel projects, as Zoe Saldaña and Dave Bautista have both said they were done with their characters.

I’ve been a fan of Gillan’s since her run as Amelia Pond on Doctor Who. She was always one of my favorite companions on the show. She was also a lot of fun in the Jumanji films. Many are hoping she is cast as Poison Ivy in the DCU, but we shall see.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!