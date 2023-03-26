Kang the Conqueror Actor Jonathan Majors Arrested For Alleged Assault







Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania actor Jonathan Majors has reportedly been arrested in New York for assaulting a woman on Friday, according to TMZ.

They reported that their “law enforcement sources” were told that the alleged victim was his girlfriend. While in a cab, they got into an argument when the girlfriend thought he was texting another woman. She reportedly confronted him and tried to look at his phone, which angered Majors, and then he allegedly “grabbed her hand and slapped her.” The victim also claims that he put his hands around her heck.

The victim reportedly spent the night separate from Majors and went to the police on Saturday morning.

TMZ says their sources indicated that the woman had visible injuries and was taken to the hospital.

“Our sources tell us the alleged victim had visible injuries — including a laceration behind her ear, redness, and marks to her face. She was taken to an area hospital and is in stable condition. As for Majors … he was cuffed and taken to jail on the spot, as police felt there was enough evidence for probable cause. We’re hearing he is currently out of custody.”

Majors denies the charges, which include strangulation, assault, and harassment. And a representative for the actor offered this statement:

“He’s done nothing wrong. We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up.”

Source: TMZ