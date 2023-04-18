Kang Actor Jonathan Majors Has Been Dropped By His Talent Management Company







Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania actor Jonathan Majors was arrested on March 25 over allegations that he had assaulted his girlfriend. The 30-year-old woman did go to the hospital for her injuries. Since then Major’s attorney has said that the incident didn’t happen, and allegedly, the woman recanted her allegations. Yet he still faces counts with the New York City D.A. and a hearing date of May 8.

Now Majors management company, Entertainment 360, has just dropped him. Variety reports that the actor was also already fired from his PR company, the Lede Company.

Majors is expected to appear before a judge on May 8 as he faces multiple counts of harassment and assault from the New York City D.A.

This doesn’t necessarily mean he’s guilty, as we’ve seen other cases of accusations later proven untrue in court. But now, the courts have not decided upon guilt or innocence yet.

Majors was contracted to star as Kang the Conqueror in numerous Marvel projects, including ‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty” coming in 2025. However, there are rumors that Marvel may just recast Kang, possibly with Damson Idris. Of course, those are simply rumors and have not been confirmed.

Marvel may be waiting until after May 8 to decide.

At this time, Majors and his attorney Priya Chaudhry maintain his innocence. Chaudhry has even released text messages between the actor and the unidentified woman to prove his innocence. The woman’s name has been redacted.

The world will have to wait until May 8 for more answers. Marvel has not officially dropped majors, but now his talent and PR agency have dropped him.

