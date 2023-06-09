Jurassic Park Themed Vehicles on Display at Universal Orlando CityWalk For 30th Anniversary

This weekend some Jurassic Park themed vehicles are on display at Universal Orlando’s CityWalk in celebration of the film’s 30th anniversary! The release date of the first film was June 11, 1993, however it did appear in one theater on June 9, 1993.
Jurassic_vic a movie car builder, who owns the vehicles, posted a video about the vehicles to TikTok.
@jurassic_vic This is a full circle moment for me 🥹 Our vehicles are on display at Universal Studios Florida City Walk for the 30th anniversary release of Jurassic Park! Now until 6/11/2023 @Universal Destinations #jurassicpark #universalstudiosorlando #universalstudiosflorida #jurassicpark30thanniversary @Jurassic World ♬ At Jurassic World’s End Credits / Suite
Here are some details!
Jurassic Park Jeep
Jurassic Park vehicle
Also, the Orlando Informer posted images of Dr. John Hammond and other Jurassic Park inspired pieces around CityWalk!
The doctor is in! We found Dr. John Hammond and some other dino-mite pals meeting in Universal CityWalk in celebration of Jurassic Park’s 30th anniversary. pic.twitter.com/GbtQahpxWj
— Orlando Informer (@OrlandoInformer) June 9, 2023
If you happen to be around Universal Orlando today stop by CityWalk to check it out!
What do you think? Comment and let us know!
Pirates & Princesses (PNP) is an independent, opinionated fan-powered news blog that covers Disney and Universal Theme Parks, Themed Entertainment and related Pop Culture from a consumer's point of view. Opinions expressed by our contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of PNP, its editors, affiliates, sponsors or advertisers. PNP is an unofficial news source and has no connection to The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal or any other company that we may cover.