Jurassic Park Themed Vehicles on Display at Universal Orlando CityWalk For 30th Anniversary







This weekend some Jurassic Park themed vehicles are on display at Universal Orlando’s CityWalk in celebration of the film’s 30th anniversary! The release date of the first film was June 11, 1993, however it did appear in one theater on June 9, 1993.

Jurassic_vic a movie car builder, who owns the vehicles, posted a video about the vehicles to TikTok.

Here are some details!

Jurassic Park Jeep

Jurassic Park vehicle

Also, the Orlando Informer posted images of Dr. John Hammond and other Jurassic Park inspired pieces around CityWalk!

The doctor is in! We found Dr. John Hammond and some other dino-mite pals meeting in Universal CityWalk in celebration of Jurassic Park’s 30th anniversary. pic.twitter.com/GbtQahpxWj — Orlando Informer (@OrlandoInformer) June 9, 2023

If you happen to be around Universal Orlando today stop by CityWalk to check it out!

What do you think? Comment and let us know!