Josh Gad Voices Support For Bob Iger, Immediately Gets Backlash







The current proxy war at Disney has been heating up in the past few months, with more people announcing support for the side that matches with their ideas for the future of the company. While Nelson Peltz has been getting support from outsiders, many notable individuals including Abigail Disney and George Lucas announced that they supported Iger (despite both voicing their grievances with him in the past).



Now, another voice has lent their support to Bob Iger, that being actor and comedian Josh Gad. Gad is perhaps best known as the voice of Olaf the Snowman in the Frozen franchise, but he also appeared in the 2017 Live-Action Remake of Beauty and the Beast as LeFou and in 2020’s Artemis Fowl as Mulch Diggums, the Dwarf.



On his personal Instagram account, Gad made the following statement accompanying an image of the Disney CEO: “What this man has done and continues to do for the Disney Company is unprecedented since the days of Walt himself dreamed the impossible into life. I am fortunate to have seen some of the plans Bob Iger and his incredible team have in store for the future and that future could not be in better hands. Fellow shareholders, join me in supporting Bob and his entire Disney team by voting for them today. Don’t leave magic to people who only understand it as dollars and cents.“

However, following the post, the actor received hundreds of comments, many of which were negative and critical, as they were upset with him supporting the controversial executive.



They mostly seem tied to his choices and comments during the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes from last year.





While most likely, Gad is just a supportive employee, there is a small chance that he is doing this to gain favor from Iger. Gad was supposedly going to star in a Live-Action Remake of The Hunchback of Notre Dame, but it was rumored not that long ago that the project was either shelved or outright canceled. Gad could be attempting to gain Iger’s favor to keep the project alive. But nobody really seems to know what’s going on at Disney anymore.



What do you think? Is Josh Gad right to support his boss? Or do you think he is backing the wrong horse? Let us know.



