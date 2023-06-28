Jonathan Majors Files Cross Complaint Against Accuser. Police Find Probable Cause For Arrest







Jonathan Majors, who plays Kang the Conqueror in the MCU, has now filed an NYPD domestic violence cross-complaint against his accuser, ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari. Majors was arrested in March after Jabbari accused him of physical assault, including breaking her finger, twisting her arm, and hitting her in the ear. He was charged with two counts of assault in the third degree, aggravated harassment, and attempted assault against a woman.

So far, Majors has appeared in court twice, and after his June 21 appearance, he went to the Chinatown precinct and made a report against Jabbari, claiming she was “drunk and hysterical” and scratched, slapped, and grabbed him.

There were two locations previously mentioned where Majors was accused of physical assault. One of those locations was near Chinatown, and one was at his Manhattan penthouse address. The NYPD precinct is also investigating that incident. Both precincts found probable cause for Jabbari’s arrest.

Majors’ attorney Priya Chaudhry said, “Within hours of viewing the evidence and conducting their own thorough investigation, the NYPD found probable cause to arrest Grace Jabbari for assaulting Jonathan Majors.”

The Insider also reported that the DA’s office had surveillance camera footage and other supporting evidence against Jabbari but allegedly “repeatedly pushed back against investigating or charging Jabbari.”

Due to the backlash from the charges against the actor and his arrest, Majors stepped down from the Gotham Film and Media Institute and Sidney Pointier Initiative boards. Two U.S. Army ads featuring the actor were pulled. He was also dropped from his management company Entertainment 360 and his publicists at Lede Company.

Majors hearing for the charges against him is set for August 3, 2023.

The Insider has more information from the June 20 hearing here. His attorney makes some interesting points about the claims.

Sources: Newsweek, The Insider