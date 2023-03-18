Jon Kasdan Says Willow Not Dead on Disney+; It’s Just Resting







Recently it’s been all over the pop culture news that Disney has canceled the ‘Willow’ show for Disney+. Those working on the show are now allowed to pursue work on other projects, and there are currently no plans to make more. But show creator Jon Kasdan says it is not canceled, but they are not in pre-production for Volume II, and it might not come back for a year or longer.

After the announcement of cancelation circulated, Kasdan took to Twitter to post a three-page essay on why the show is not canceled; it’s just resting.

He starts by thanking those that liked that show and those that did not—mocking those that watched the show but didn’t like it and picked it apart.

“The outpouring of kind words, support, and passion for our shabby, idiosyncratic little show has been nothing short of mind-blowing and profoundly moving, not just for me but for everyone who worked their butts off on it. … Even those of you who didn’t enjoy it yet stuck with it for eight hours to critique each episode and let us know exactly which choices you weren’t a fan of. That too is its own… incredibly specific form of flattery, and we appreciate it!”

Then he throws shade at Deadline for their alleged “click-bait” headline that wasn’t.

“As a life-long devotee of Deadline Hollywood, I also appreciate that punchy headlines drive clicks. So I understand how “WILLOW CANCELED AFTER ONE SEASON ON DISNEY+” is fun and juicy.”

After these jabs, he talks about how it was decided last week that actors would be released to find other work.

He also admits that Volume II has been written, and actors are still being released. The hold-up is not due to a lack of scripting. Any future momentum will not happen for at least a year.

“A decision was made last week to release our main cast for other series opportunities that may arise for them in the coming year. With all the tv and movies in production around the world, it feels unfair to limit an actor’s availability without a clear sense of when you’re going to need them again…..

Due to forces much larger and more intricate than I would ever pretend to fully understand, production of streaming shows is slowing down across the entire industry, and Willow won’t resume filming in the next 12 months.”

On the second page of Kasdan’s manifesto, we learn even more.

He confirms that the show is not even in pre-production, yet insists it’s not over.

“VOLUME II, on the scale expected and demanded by the story we’re telling. Are we going into pre-production? Not right now. Does that mean we’re never gonna make it? Absolutely not.”

He then cites other shows that have taken years to receive more seasons or sequels. It comes across more like “grasping at straws” than confidence.

“Three weeks ago, we got a third season of Party Down, 13 years after season two. Between seasons two and three of Atlanta? 4 years. Curb Your Enthusiasm seasons 8 and 9 had a hiatus of 6 years. Not to mention, this little movie I love called Willow, that didn’t get its well-deserved sequel for 35 years.

Perhaps the one thing Hollywood has consistently been great at, over its entire history, is servicing the appetites, no matter how obscure, of its consumers. And I have total confidence that, if an appetite for more Willow persists, Disney, Lucasfilm and this amazing cast and crew will satisfy it.”

After all of this, Kasdan says fans should not ask for more right now as it’s not the best time. Likely because Disney has already decided.

“Is now the best moment to campaign/demand more? I don’t really think so. I recommend preserving your outrage for the many real outrages in the world.”

His essay concludes with hopeful thoughts about what comes next.

The problem is that Kasdan is taking the wordy way around saying that Disney has shelved ‘Willow’ for the foreseeable future. No matter how many words he writes out or how big those words are, that seems to be the reality.

Could Disney come back to the franchise? Yes. Will it be this show? That isn’t known. But right now, Disney needs solid performers that bring subscribers and views, and this show didn’t do that.

What do you think? Comment and let us know.