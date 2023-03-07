Jon Bernthal Returning as The Punisher For Daredevil: Born Again







There have been rumors about who could be returning for the new ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ show for Disney+. Rumors about actors from the Marvel Netflix shows like Krysten Ritter (Jessica Jones) and Mike Colter (Luke Cage) have been popping up. The one character I did not think we would see back was The Punisher, due to various issues associated with the character, and his removal from the promotions for Disney+. But now it appears that Jon Bernthal will indeed return for the new Daredevil show.

According to The Hollywood Report (THR) Bernthal will be returning as Frank Castle / Punisher for the upcoming ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ show. Given the show is 18 episodes long, they likely need more than just Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) to keep it interesting.

At 18 episodes, will it be possible to get back most or all of the Defenders for Disney+? Many are also hoping for Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson) and Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) but we only have confirmation on Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock / Daredevil) and Vincent D’Onofrio (Wilson Fisk / Kingpin.) Disney and Marvel haven’t confirmed Jon Bernthal’s return, but it seems to be the case.

The question I have is whether or not Disney will keep Frank Castle as he was or if they will use the new “Gifts of the Beast” powers he’s received in the comics. If they go that way for “synergy” I’m not sure it will go over all that well.

Of course this story is in progress and we will keep you posted.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter