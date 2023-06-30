Jollywood Nights at Disney’s Hollywood Studios Pricing Announced







This year Disney has announced that a new after-hours, holiday special ticketed event, Jollywood Nights, would be coming to Hollywood Studios in Walt Disney World. The new event would also see the return of the Jingle Bell, Jingle BAM! nighttime spectacular.

But magic always comes with a price and we now know how much that price tag is.

There will be ten nights available.

November 11 – $159

November 18 – $159

November 20 – $179

November 27 – $159

November 29 – $159

December 4 – $169

December 6 – $169

December 16 – $169

December 18 – $169

December 20 – $169

Tickets have already gone on sale for guests with bookings at Walt Disney World resort hotels. The general public can purchase tickets starting on July 6th.

These will likely sell out quickly, given that it’s a new event and has a limited number of nights. If that happens, we can expect an even higher price tag next year.

Activities coming to this inaugural event aren’t that impressive and most of it was available before it was paywalled. Some things like the lights and decorations are available to everyone. Frankly, most of it feels thrown together, but the are adding things.

Here is the list of what Disney is saying they are offering:

Decorations and themed celebrations.

Live bands

A DJ on Hollywood Boulevard.

An Echo Lake bash with Powerline Max, Phineas and Ferb!

A “Latin street fair” on Commissary Lane

A musical variety show featuring Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy at Theater of the Stars.

A sing-along experience at Hyperion Theater.

The return of Jingle Bell, Jingle BAM!, which used to be for everyone, but now it’s paywalled.

Delight in yuletide entertainment, including live bands, an all-new stage show, and the Jingle Bell, Jingle BAM! nighttime spectacular.

I think they just added this one. You can go to the Hollywood Tower Hotel courtyard “for a limited-capacity, otherworldly soirée.”

Select attractions will be open, including:

Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith

Slinky Dog Dash

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance (must use Virtual Queue)

The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror

What do you think? Is this all worth the price?

Comment and let us know!